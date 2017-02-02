Music For Relief Launches Mobile Fundraising App
Music for Relief has launched a revolutionary mobile fundraising app, allowing music fans to support disaster relief and protect the planet by adding a small donation to their cellphone bill. With a few taps, anyone with a smartphone can add a small monthly donation to their phone bill, then use the app to track how their donation is helping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 31
|Bakuteh
|30
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC