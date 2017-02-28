Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued and nuclear plant operators reported no problems at their facilities. The 4:49 p.m. temblor, which originated at a depth of around 52 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.