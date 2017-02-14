Local officials around Japan looking ...

Local officials around Japan looking to drones to beef up disaster response

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Japan Times

On Saturday, officials from Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and drone experts flew a drone in a high-rise district west of JR Shinjuku Station after establishing an exclusive radio communications network between Shinjuku Central Park, a designated evacuation site for the area, and Kogakuin University, which would become a disaster response headquarters. The team monitored the effects of wind peculiar to the high-rise area and electromagnetic waves on the drone's flight, and checked the transmission of image data from the unmanned aircraft.

