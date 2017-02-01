Japan: Fukushima worker sues Tepco over cancer
"A Japanese court has begun hearing the case of a man who developed leukaemia after working as a welder at the damaged Fukushima nuclear site. The plaintiff, 42, is the first person to be recognised by labour authorities as having an illness linked to clean-up work at the plant.
