Guardian of 3/11 orphan gets six years for embezzling his aid money

A corporate executive from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, was handed a six-year prison term Thursday for embezzling some A 68 million from the bank account of his 15-year-old nephew, who was orphaned by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami. The ruling, handed down at the Sendai District Court, came after prosecutors demanded a 10-year prison term for Yoshihiro Shima, 41, who was managing the funds as the nephew's guardian.

