Funeral home, tech venture to forge faux diamonds out of 3/11 keepsakes
A funeral service company in the northeastern is working with a technology venture to start a project to create artificial diamonds from keepsakes related to victims of the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami. Almost six years after the disasters, project organizers hope to transform articles associated with the victims into diamond rings or necklaces for family members to keep as reminders of their loved ones.
