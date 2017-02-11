Fukushima, Japan nuclear disaster con...

Fukushima, Japan nuclear disaster continuing

Read more: Dear Kitty

Radiation levels at one of Fukushima 's power stations is at its highest level since the tsunami-triggered meltdown almost six years ago, TEPCO reports. Safely dismantling the plant will prove an enormous challenge and is made even more difficult by this discovery.

