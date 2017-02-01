Exaggerating the value of wetlands for natural disaster mitigation is a risky business
The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics providing informed news analysis and commentary free to read and republish Globally the frequency of natural disasters has more than doubled over the past 35 years. CGIAR/Challenge food and water programme, Author provided As climate change increases the frequency and severity and heightens the risks - of many natural hazards, the role of wetlands in disaster risk reduction, is gaining prominence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC