Does an oarfish predict an earthquake is about to hit CDO?

ABOUT two weeks before the 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Surigao City, two oarfish have been found in the beaches of Butuan City and another oarfish was washed ashore in Misamis Occidental and in Agusan del Norte days later. Residents near the shores took selfies and posted the sightings on social media networks without looking into the cause of this sighting.

