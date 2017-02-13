Christchurch, Japanese students developing search and rescue drones
CLEVER: Canterbury University students are working with Japanese academics to develop technologies that could be used to find people after a natural disaster. Photo / Christchurch Star Christchurch and Japanese academics are developing new drone technologies that would be able to locate people buried in wreckage following natural disasters.
