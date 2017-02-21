Canadian Forces on guard for 'Big One' earthquake in B.C.
Canadian Forces members train for a magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami on the West Coast during a 2016 training exercise code-named Staunch Maple. The Canadian Armed Forces is prepared to deploy thousands of armed forces members in response to a catastrophic earthquake, colloquially known as The Big One, that could strike anytime on the West Coast.
