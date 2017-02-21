Campaign launched for tsunami warning...

Campaign launched for tsunami warning app

Saturday Feb 18

SANTA CRUZ >> An entrepreneur and information technology specialist based in Austin, Texas, is planning to release a new smartphone app that provides users with notification of and escape routes for incoming tsunamis in their area. Alexander Artyukhin launched his Kickstarter campaign Wednesday to fund his endeavor, called TheTsunami.

