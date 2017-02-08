Are elevated Fukushima radiation leve...

Are elevated Fukushima radiation levels cause for alarm?

Wednesday Feb 8

The utility company that operated the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan - the one that went into triple meltdown after the enormous 2011 earthquake and tsunami - has released some jaw-dropping figures. The radiation level in the containment vessel of reactor two has reached as high as 530 sieverts per hour, Tokyo Electric Power Co., or Tepco as it's known, said last week.

Chicago, IL

