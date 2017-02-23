A sighting of this deep sea creature is a very bad sign

Several of the massive sea serpents washed up in the Philippines just before a killer earthquake tore through one of the islands. The little-known bony fish were found ahead of the deadly 6.5 quake that devastated Mindanao Island on February 8. In one instance, a 10-foot long oarfish washed up onto a beach on the island just two days before, and another was caught by a fisherman.

