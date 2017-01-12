What Businesses Should Worry About In 2017: Labor, Trade, Credit Availability
Business leaders should add some items to their worry lists, in addition to the routine personnel, sales and productivity challenges they regularly face. The new administration and the strength of job growth argue for worrying about worker retention and recruitment, the supply chain, credit availability, and for some companies, delayed orders from other companies uncertain about new policies from the Trump administration.
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
