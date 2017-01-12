What Businesses Should Worry About In...

What Businesses Should Worry About In 2017: Labor, Trade, Credit Availability

Business leaders should add some items to their worry lists, in addition to the routine personnel, sales and productivity challenges they regularly face. The new administration and the strength of job growth argue for worrying about worker retention and recruitment, the supply chain, credit availability, and for some companies, delayed orders from other companies uncertain about new policies from the Trump administration.

Chicago, IL

