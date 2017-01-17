UPDATE 1-Tepco aims to sell $880 mln ...

UPDATE 1-Tepco aims to sell $880 mln bonds by end of March -sources

TOKYO, Jan 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to complete a sale of bonds by the end of March in its first debt offering since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, three sources close to the matter told Reuters and DealWatch on Wednesday. Tepco is aiming to sell about 100 billion yen of bonds in the offering, two of the sources said.

