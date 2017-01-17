Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face ...

Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship as subsidies to be slashed

There are 6 comments on the Reuters story from Tuesday, titled Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship as subsidies to be slashed. In it, Reuters reports that:

Noriko Matsumoto who fled with her children from Japan's Fukushima prefecture after the nuclear disaster, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 17, 2017. Noriko Matsumoto who fled with her children from Japan's Fukushima prefecture after the nuclear disaster, cries during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 17, 2017.

Strong Wakamoto

London, UK

#1 Tuesday
Now they are being punished...the is true face of Japan, no sympathy or resources for victims and losers, even they are not at fault.

Ainu

Nishinomiya, Japan

#2 Tuesday
Strong Wakamoto wrote:
Now they are being punished...the is true face of Japan, no sympathy or resources for victims and losers, even they are not at fault.
Olympic is still held in Japan including Fukushima LOL
Your motherland can NEVER open it LOL
This is a FACT.

DIEDCANCERDAEGMI ZUHONAUVA

Seattle, WA

#3 Tuesday
NOOOOOOOOOOOO,

...

TERRORIST TOKYO GET OUT,

from,

US,

...
DIEDCANCERDAEGMI ZUHONAUVA

Seattle, WA

#4 Tuesday
LEAVE FUKUSHIMA ALONE,

...

BlTCH,

...
DIEDCANCERDAEGMI ZUHONAUVA

Seattle, WA

#5 Tuesday
BlTCH TOKYO 2020 DOWN to HELL,

...
DIEDCANCERDAEGMI ZUHONAUVA

Seattle, WA

#6 Tuesday
LEAVE FUKUSHIMA ALONE,

...

CoN BlTCH OLYMPIG 2020 ESPANISH PORTUGUES SIDA SOUTHERN CHINK THAI XIEM LA DIED in HELL,

...
