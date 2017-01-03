The Brit who stayed

The Brit who stayed

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

IN a little corner of the Japanese city of Ishinomaki sits the Ishinomaki Community and Information Centre, an unassuming building surrounded by many empty lots in what was once a bustling area of the city. At the centre visitors can learn about the history of Ishinomaki City, the damage to the city caused by the East Japan earthquake and tsunami in 2011, and the city's reconstruction efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Aug '16 Hary 142
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
News Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15) Aug '15 thanh 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC