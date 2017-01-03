Tepco to name underwriters this month for landmark bond sale: DealWatch
The deal is being closely watched by Japan's corporate bond market, which Tepco dominated before the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, bringing the company to its knees. Tepco has been gauging demand for the landmark bond offering, as once-skeptical investors become more comfortable with the utility's outlook after the government provided more details on decommissioning and compensation costs, sources said last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC