Tepco to name underwriters this month...

Tepco to name underwriters this month for landmark bond sale: DealWatch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Reuters

The deal is being closely watched by Japan's corporate bond market, which Tepco dominated before the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, bringing the company to its knees. Tepco has been gauging demand for the landmark bond offering, as once-skeptical investors become more comfortable with the utility's outlook after the government provided more details on decommissioning and compensation costs, sources said last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) 8 hr IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
News Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15) Aug '15 thanh 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC