Tepco to name underwriters this month for landmark bond sale: DealWatch

The deal is being closely watched by Japan's corporate bond market, which Tepco dominated before the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, bringing the company to its knees. Tepco has been gauging demand for the landmark bond offering, as once-skeptical investors become more comfortable with the utility's outlook after the government provided more details on decommissioning and compensation costs, sources said last week.

