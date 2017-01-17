Santa Monica Hires Chief Resilience O...

Santa Monica Hires Chief Resilience Officer

Following the lead of vulnerable cities from Los Angeles and New Orleans to mega-metropolises on the other side of the globe, Santa Monica has created a new post to develop a "resilience strategy" in the event of a major earthquake, tsunami, pandemics, terrorism and "chronic stressors" such as climate change. City Manager Rick Cole announced Friday he had hired Lindsay M. Barker for his executive team as the City's Chief Resilience Officer .

