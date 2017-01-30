Possible Fuel Debris Found Under N-reactor Core At Fukushima Plant
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has found a form of sediment under the core pressure vessel of the number two reactor at its disaster-stricken Fukushima number one nuclear power plant, Japan's Jiji Press reported. TEPCO plans to closely examine whether the sediment is nuclear fuel that melted and dropped through the pressure vessel after the nuclear plant was hit by the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sun
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|29
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC