Possible Fuel Debris Found Under N-reactor Core At Fukushima Plant

6 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has found a form of sediment under the core pressure vessel of the number two reactor at its disaster-stricken Fukushima number one nuclear power plant, Japan's Jiji Press reported. TEPCO plans to closely examine whether the sediment is nuclear fuel that melted and dropped through the pressure vessel after the nuclear plant was hit by the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

