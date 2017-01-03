New Zealand company chosen to train Japanese medical students for disaster
A New Zealand company has been selected to train Japanese medical students in disaster medicine because of it's Kiwi 'can do' attitude. ProMed, a multi disciplinary medical and safety training business in Timaru, designed a program for the first group of six students over the Christmas break which it hoped will lead to an ongoing contract.
