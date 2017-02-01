New Indonesia tsunami network could add crucial minutes

In this Nov. 15, 2005 file photo, a buoy which is a part of a tsunami warning system developed by GITEWS floats in on the sea as German R.V. Sonne is seen in the background during an installation simulation on Sunda straits off Java island, Indonesia. Indonesia's tsunami detection system, made up of seafloor sensors that communicate with transmitting buoys on the surface, has been rendered useless by vandals and lack of funding.

