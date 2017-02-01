New Indonesia tsunami network could a...

New Indonesia tsunami network could add crucial minutes

Monday Jan 30

Indonesia's tsunami detection system, made up of seafloor sensors that communicate with transmitting buoys on the surface, has been rendered useless by vandals and lack of funding. Now Indonesian and U.S. scientists say they've developed a way to dispense with the expensive buoys and possibly add crucial extra minutes of warning for vulnerable coastal cities.

