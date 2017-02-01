Mystery lost city of Atlantis finally REVEALED after amazing...
The mythical underwater island is said to have been destroyed overnight after being hit by an earthquake and tsunami thousands of years ago. Experts now say the discovery of large stone anchors in waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, between Spain and Africa, reveal it did exist.
Comments
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
