Movie review: 'A Monster Calls' a story of grief dressed as a fable
There is a theme running through the films of Spanish director J.A. Bayona: the bond between a mother and her son, and the pain felt when circumstances pull at that connection. It's a theme that Bayona has explored with intense emotion and sensitivity in vastly different genres: in horror, in his breakout 2007 Spanish creeper "The Orphanage"; in the real-life tsunami disaster "The Impossible" with Naomi Watts and a pre-Spider-Man Tom Holland; and now in the dark fable "A Monster Calls."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC