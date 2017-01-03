Movie review: 'A Monster Calls' a sto...

Movie review: 'A Monster Calls' a story of grief dressed as a fable

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

There is a theme running through the films of Spanish director J.A. Bayona: the bond between a mother and her son, and the pain felt when circumstances pull at that connection. It's a theme that Bayona has explored with intense emotion and sensitivity in vastly different genres: in horror, in his breakout 2007 Spanish creeper "The Orphanage"; in the real-life tsunami disaster "The Impossible" with Naomi Watts and a pre-Spider-Man Tom Holland; and now in the dark fable "A Monster Calls."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) 8 hr IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
News Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15) Aug '15 thanh 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC