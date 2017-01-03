Movie review: 'A Monster Calls' a story of grief dressed as a fable

There is a theme running through the films of Spanish director J.A. Bayona: the bond between a mother and her son, and the pain felt when circumstances pull at that connection. It's a theme that Bayona has explored with intense emotion and sensitivity in vastly different genres: in horror, in his breakout 2007 Spanish creeper "The Orphanage"; in the real-life tsunami disaster "The Impossible" with Naomi Watts and a pre-Spider-Man Tom Holland; and now in the dark fable "A Monster Calls."

