Kobe remembers Great Hanshin Earthquake 22 years on
The city of Kobe and surrounding areas on Tuesday marked the anniversary Tuesday of the magnitude-7.3 earthquake that killed more than 6,400 people 22 years ago. A moment of silence was observed at 5:46 a.m., the time when the temblor hit the city on Jan. 17, 1995.
