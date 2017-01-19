Hyogo universities aim to develop disaster experts with new programs
Universities in Hyogo Prefecture, which was hit by a devastating earthquake 22 years ago, are launching new programs to develop experts capable of leading efforts to respond to natural disasters. Drawing on experiences from the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, the universities are aiming to teach students advanced skills and expertise in disaster response with a view to establishing new experts nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC