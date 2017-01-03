High rates of PTSD and other mental h...

High rates of PTSD and other mental health problems after great east Japan earthquake

The devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and resulting nuclear disaster in Japan had a high mental health impact-with some effects persisting several years later, according to a comprehensive research review in the January/February issue of the Harvard Review of Psychiatry . Although symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder related to the Great East Japan Earthquake seem to have improved over time, there is evidence of persistent problems with depression, reports the study by Dr. Shuntaro Ando of Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science and colleagues.

