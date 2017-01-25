Five things you probably don't know about Australia
Every schoolkid knows that Australia is gradually heading north - but we're also turning sideways, rising up and down, and entire cities are moving further apart. How do we know all this? Because of supermassive black holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC