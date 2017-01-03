Fiji hit by magnitude 7.2 earthquake, tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck 284 kilometres off the coast of Fiji at 10.52, the U.S. Geological Survey said. "Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300km of the earthquake epicentre.'
