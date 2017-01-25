East Coast's humanitarian | Pictures

East Coast's humanitarian | Pictures

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Examiner

TASMANIAN FIRST: Sheep farmer Michael Legge at his property Hanleth, near Avoca, in the Fingal Valley. In 2011 Mr Legge was the first Tasmanian to be appointed to the role of President of Red Cross Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 9
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC