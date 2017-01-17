DP World joins united nations led partnership to support humanitarian disaster relief

DP World will provide pro bono expertise and resources to help the humanitarian community respond to major disasters after joining leading logistics and transport companies to become part of the Logistics Emergency Teams . DP World will team up with the initial LET partners Agility, Maersk and UPS, and will be called on by the Logistics Cluster, led by the United Nations' World Food Programme to support immediate relief efforts in the aftermath of major natural disasters such as earthquakes, storms and floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.