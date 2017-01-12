Australia, Japan ink deal on bulk shipping of liquid hydrogen for energy project
Australia and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding allowing for liquid hydrogen to be shipped in bulk for the first time as part of a sustainable energy trade project scheduled to commence as a pilot project in 2020. The memorandum was signed on Wednesday by Australian Maritime Safety Authority representative Alex Shultz-Altmann and Japanese transport ministry representative Masumi Ito in Canberra.
