Amid recession at home, new wave of Brazilians seeks jobs in Japan
As the worst recession in 90 years hits Brazil, a new wave of Brazilians of Japanese descent is moving to Japan in search of jobs. The number of such workers peaked in 2007 at 317,000, before falling due to the 2008 global financial crisis and the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
