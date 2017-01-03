THE Mineral Resources Department recorded 13 aftershocks of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale until yesterday after Wednesday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred south of Fiji, The permanent secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Malakai Finau, said with seismic events of such nature being recorded people should not panic, but be alert. "There are quite a lot of aftershocks actually.

