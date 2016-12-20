The $70B Japanese Project Foreign Firms Just Can't Land an hour ago
Cleaning up the Fukushima nuclear plant -- a task predicted to cost 86 times the amount earmarked for decommissioning Japan's first commercial reactor -- is the mother of all salvage jobs. Still, foreign firms with decades of experience are seeing little of the spoils.
