Thai investor capitalises on solar incentives in Japan
Solar panels are seen at a solar power facility of an unidentified company in Nakai town, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, on March 1, 2016. A Thai solar energy developer is taking full advantage of incentives in Japan to expand its business in the country, saying its Japanese operations promise to be much more profitable than those at home.
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
