Taiwan keeps ban on food from Japanese radiation zones
Taiwan has put on hold plans to reopen its market to food from Japanese areas exposed to radiation amid public concern over food safety on the island, according to media reports. The changed plan, announced on Friday, sees Taiwan join regions, including mainland China and South Korea, which have kept bans on the import of food produced in Japanese provinces affected by radiation from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was damaged in a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
