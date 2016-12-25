Taiwan hearing on Japan food ban canc...

Taiwan hearing on Japan food ban canceled after erupting in chaos

Read more: The Japan Times

The first of three public hearings on whether Taiwan should ease its ban on Japanese food imports imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis was canceled Sunday amid shouting, table pounding, and physical altercations. Hundreds of protesters mobilized by the main opposition Kuomintang clashed with police outside the hearing venue in New Taipei City.

