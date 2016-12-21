Strong earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has struck eastern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK says. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries but the quake shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo on Wednesday.
