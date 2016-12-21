Sri Lanka commemorates worst ever rai...

Sri Lanka commemorates worst ever rail disaster today on the 12th anniversary of tsunami

Dec 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday commemorated the 12th anniversary of the deadly 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in the Indian Ocean that killed over 35,000 people in the island nation. This year's commemoration of the tsunami, which struck 13 out of 14 coastal districts in the island, was held at the district level, an official said.

