Small town boy helps shape the globe
Civil engineer Dr Ian Greenwood's work in asset management takes him to places like here at the failed Chernobyl nuclear facility, war ravaged Ukraine and Boko Haram and Ebola affected Nigeria. Keeping his ear drums intact in a bomb blast, or what level of a hotel to stay in that would put him above a terrorist bomb blast set off in reception, yet low enough to be reached by a fire ladder, are just a couple of the health and safety requirements for civil engineer Doctor Ian Greenwood.
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
