Scoop: NOVA on PBS - WINTER/SPRING 2017

NOVA Secrets of the Sky Tombs Wednesday, January 4, 9-10 p.m. ET The towering Himalayas were among the last places on Earth that humanity settled. Scaling sheer cliff sides, a team of daring scientists hunts for clues to how ancient people found their way into this forbidding landscape and adapted to survive the high altitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.