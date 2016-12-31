Relaxing ban on Japanese food needs r...

Relaxing ban on Japanese food needs rational discussion: Tsai

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Japan Times

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Saturday the public should rationally discuss the issue of whether to ease restrictions on food imports from five Japanese prefectures imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Speaking at a question-and-answer session at a year-end news conference at the Presidential Office, Tsai emphasized, however, that there is no set timetable nor any urgency for easing the ban.

