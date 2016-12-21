No serious tsunami threat for Thailan...

No serious tsunami threat for Thailand in near future

Read more: The Nation

THAILAND is unlikely to be affected by another deadly tsunami any time soon, an earthquake expert has stated, although the authorities say the country is prepared to respond if one does occur. In boosting preparedness, relevant parties on various fronts including the Thailand Research Fund have emphasised the need to educate people about natural-disaster threats.

