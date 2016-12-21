Kiwis say Geonet must be staffed around the clock
The Government must listen to New Zealanders and provide the funding necessary to staff Geonet 24 hours a day, says Labour's Civil Defence and Emergency Management spokesperson Clare Curren. "Today I have presented a petition to Parliament signed by 11,551 New Zealanders calling for Geonet to be staffed around the clock," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC