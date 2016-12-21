Kiwis say Geonet must be staffed arou...

Kiwis say Geonet must be staffed around the clock

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Scoop

The Government must listen to New Zealanders and provide the funding necessary to staff Geonet 24 hours a day, says Labour's Civil Defence and Emergency Management spokesperson Clare Curren. "Today I have presented a petition to Parliament signed by 11,551 New Zealanders calling for Geonet to be staffed around the clock," she says.

