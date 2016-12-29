Japan hit by magnitude-5.9 earthquake...

Japan hit by magnitude-5.9 earthquake, no tsunami warning: USGS

10 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has hit eastern Japan, but no tsunami warning has been issued, the US Geological Survey said. Japan's nuclear regulator said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where one of the world's worst nuclear accident unfolded after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

