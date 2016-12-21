Hundreds pay homage to 2004 tsunami victims in Tamil Nadu
Chennai, Dec 26 : Hundreds of people living in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts on Monday paid homage to those who were swallowed by the 2004 tsunami on this day. [NK Tamil Nadu] Silent rallies were held in tsunami affected areas as people offered milk and flowers to the sea for the dead.
