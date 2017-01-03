Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbo...

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour on January 1, 2014. Picture: AFP

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: South China Morning Post

Twenty years ago, Hong Kong was beginning the most fateful 12 months in its modern history, as its handover from Britain to China loomed. In the two decades since, the New Year crowds have put Y2K fears, the horrors of 2003, the Asian tsunami, and economic and terrorism worries even the failure of the Noonday Gun behind them as they have celebrated in true Hong Kong style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Aug '16 Hary 142
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
News Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15) Aug '15 thanh 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC